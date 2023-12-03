L'infection par le COVID-19 a plusieurs effets très préoccupants sur le système immunitaire qui pourraient facilement conduire à favoriser d'autres agents pathogènes et à aggraver les conséquences des réinfections par le COVID-19. Ce dysfonctionnement ou vieillissement du système immunitaire est au moins l'un des scénarios les plus probables expliquant les récentes vagues de maladies comme le VRS, la grippe, le streptocoque A et d'autres infections.

Andrew Ewing est professeur de chimie et de biologie moléculaire à l'université de Göteborg, spécialisé dans la compréhension des bases de la communication entre les cellules du cerveau, et membre élu de l'Académie suédoise des sciences. Il est actif au sein du forum Vetenskaps en Suède, a cosigné/écrit des articles dans des périodiques suédois, norvégiens, français et américains, dont TIME, a fait partie de l'équipe qui a rédigé l'article du consensus Delphi sur le COVID-19 dans Nature, ainsi qu'un article dans Humanities and Social Sciences Communications.

Points clés

1- Le COVID-19 provoque le renouvellement et le vieillissement des cellules immunitaires responsables de la réponse à d'autres pathogènes. Ces cellules ont des limites dans leur capacité de prolifération (capacité à se reproduire) et cette capacité s'épuise lorsqu'elles sont utilisées pour générer des cellules destinées à lutter contre la maladie.

2- Le COVID-19 active ces cellules de manière généralisée, ce qui entraîne leur renouvellement - reproduction

3- Le COVID-19 active largement ces cellules et les fait donc vieillir.

4- Les cellules T naïves sont relativement indifférenciées et la stimulation les amènera plus rapidement à la différenciation terminale tout en réduisant leur capacité de prolifération.

5- Des études montrent également que le SARS-CoV-2 provoque l'apoptose cellulaire (mort cellulaire programmée) de certaines cellules T du système immunitaire.

Les virus affectent le système immunitaire, souvent de manière négative

De nombreux virus peuvent avoir des effets dévastateurs sur le système immunitaire, notamment la rougeole, le virus d'Epstein-Barr, le VIH, la grippe et maintenant le SARS2. Ces effets peuvent être subtils ou dramatiques, rendant les individus plus sensibles à d'autres agents pathogènes. Il n'est donc pas surprenant que le SARS2 puisse endommager le système immunitaire et accroître la sensibilité à d'autres agents pathogènes.

Au cours de la phase initiale de la pandémie de SARS2, il a été démontré que l'infection entraînait une grave diminution des lymphocytes T chez plus de 70 % des personnes qui n'étaient pas en USI (unité de soins intensifs) et chez 95 % de celles qui étaient en USI. Il y a une relative récupération au fil du temps, qui prend des mois, mais l'état à long terme du système immunitaire se caractérise souvent par une dysrégulation, un dysfonctionnement important à multiples facettes.

Qu'est-ce que la dysrégulation immunitaire et pourquoi est-elle importante ? En termes simples, le système immunitaire des patient·es atteint·es de COVID Long ne fonctionne pas correctement. Cela se traduit par des symptômes chroniques et un risque de cancers, d'infections et de maladies auto-immunes. Le degré de dysfonctionnement immunitaire est encore à l'étude, mais de nombreux articles indiquent que les conséquences sont substantielles.

La dysrégulation immunitaire est considérée par beaucoup comme une manifestation du COVID Long, mais elle se produit chez les patient·es après un COVID-19 sévère, modéré et léger. Le COVID Long est généralement défini par des symptômes, cependant, la dysrégulation immunitaire est souvent difficile à diagnostiquer en tant que symptôme. Bien que sa prévalence ne soit pas encore connue, l'association de la dysrégulation immunitaire avec le COVID Long indique qu'elle est au moins de l'ordre de 10% et qu'elle pourrait être considérablement plus importante.

La prévalence des infections aiguës par le COVID-19 a été incroyablement élevée, ce qui a eu des conséquences considérables pour l'humanité. Les réinfections sont de plus en plus fréquentes, endommageant le système immunitaire et l'affaiblissant avant que les infections suivantes ne se produisent. Pendant cette période, et avec la possibilité d'une persistance virale démontrée par de nombreuses études, le système immunitaire n'est pas aussi fort et est plus sensible à d'autres agents pathogènes.

Le SARS-CoV-2 provoque un dysfonctionnement immunitaire par le biais de plusieurs mécanismes directs et indirects, notamment la destruction d'importantes catégories de cellules immunitaires innées et adaptatives. Le taux de renouvellement des cellules sanguines d'un individu est un facteur qui détermine le caractère transitoire ou grave des dommages.

Le système immunitaire n'est pas un muscle, il est complexe

Le système immunitaire se compose de deux parties : le système immunitaire inné et le système immunitaire adaptatif. Le système inné est plus général et agit immédiatement en cas d'infection nouvelle. Le système adaptatif est plus spécialisé, car il s'adapte à une infection pour aider à prévenir les infections futures (pour une bonne lecture, voir ici). Les deux systèmes travaillent en étroite collaboration. Le système immunitaire est étonnamment complexe et se compose de cellules T, de cellules B, d'anticorps, de cellules dendritiques, de plaquettes et de plusieurs autres types de cellules. Chaque type de cellule peut avoir de nombreux sous-types.

Les cellules T (aussi appelées lymphocytes T). Les cellules T sont un type de lymphocyte, un type de globule blanc. Elles sont fabriquées dans la moelle osseuse et mûrissent dans le thymus. L'une des fonctions des cellules T est de provoquer la mort cellulaire à médiation immunitaire. L'un des deux principaux sous-types de cellules T, les cellules T cytotoxiques ou "cellules tueuses" CD8+, attaquent et détruisent les cellules infectées, les cellules cancéreuses et les autres cellules endommagées. Un autre type de cellules T est constitué par les cellules T "auxiliaires" CD4+. Ces cellules jouent un rôle important dans le système immunitaire adaptatif. Elles soutiennent l'activité d'autres cellules immunitaires en libérant des cytokines, une catégorie de petites protéines qui contribuent à la signalisation entre les cellules et sont impliquées dans l'inflammation. Les cellules CD8+ et CD4+ sont nommées d'après les protéines, CD8 ou CD4, présentes à la surface des cellules et utilisées pour l'identification et la liaison. Ces cellules peuvent toutes deux libérer des cytokines pour recruter d'autres types de cellules lors du développement d'une réponse immunitaire. Les cellules T CD4+ fonctionnent comme des "cellules auxiliaires". Ces cellules fonctionnent par activation ultérieure des cellules B mémoires et des cellules T cytotoxiques, ce qui entraîne une réponse immunitaire plus prononcée. Il existe également des cellules T régulatrices. Elles empêchent les cellules immunitaires de réagir contre nos propres cellules dans le cadre de l'auto-immunité et régulent ainsi le processus global. En cas de défaillance de ce système, les cellules T régulatrices peuvent, par exemple, être utilisées par les cellules cancéreuses pour empêcher la reconnaissance des cellules tumorales par les autres cellules T, ce qui entraîne la prolifération du cancer.

Les cellules B (aussi appelées lymphocytes B). Ces cellules sont un autre type de lymphocytes, des globules blancs qui se développent dans la moelle osseuse. Les cellules B produisent des anticorps. Les cellules B naïves sont activées par des molécules provenant d'un agent pathogène envahissant. Une fois activées, elles prolifèrent et produisent des anticorps qui aident à reconnaître le pathogène et permettent au système immunitaire de le détruire.

Anticorps. Les anticorps sont de grandes protéines en forme de Y, synthétisées dans les cellules B, avec deux extrémités " adhésives " qui se lient de manière très sélective aux molécules qui ont été identifiées par les cellules B. Grâce à ce mécanisme de liaison, l'anticorps marque un agent pathogène ou une cellule infectée en se collant aux molécules présentes à sa surface. Cela permet aux cellules T tueuses d'identifier ces envahisseurs pour les détruire. Les anticorps peuvent également arrêter directement les agents pathogènes ou les virus en bloquant une partie essentielle de l'envahisseur, le rendant ainsi inactif.

Cellules dendritiques. Dans le système nerveux des mammifères, les cellules dendritiques ont pour fonction de placer sur les envahisseurs pathogènes des molécules que les cellules tueuses et les anticorps utilisent pour identifier et éliminer l'agent pathogène. Elles jouent ainsi le rôle d'intermédiaire entre le système immunitaire inné et le système immunitaire adaptatif. Ces cellules développent de longs processus comme les dendrites des cellules nerveuses, d'où leur nom, mais elles sont distinctes de ces cellules. Elles sont très importantes pour diriger les actions des défenses immunitaires vers les bonnes cibles.

Les monocytes. Les monocytes constituent un autre type de cellules immunitaires. Ce sont également des globules blancs (leucocytes) présents dans le sang et les tissus. Les monocytes recrutent d'autres globules blancs pour traiter les lésions pathogènes et prévenir les infections. Ils sont fabriqués dans la moelle osseuse où ils mûrissent. Une fois matures, ils peuvent pénétrer dans la circulation sanguine et les tissus pour défendre l'organisme contre les agents pathogènes. Les monocytes sont stimulés pour former deux types de cellules, les cellules dendritiques (voir ci-dessus) et les macrophages. Ces derniers se forment dans les tissus après avoir quitté le sang et peuvent alors détecter, engloutir et détruire les agents pathogènes et les cellules apoptotiques.

Plaquettes. Ces cellules jouent un rôle important dans la coagulation du sang, ou thrombose, en cas de lésion ou d'ouverture vasculaire. Le COVID-19 étant une maladie vasculaire, cet aspect est vraisemblablement important. Pensez à la formation de microcaillots. Cependant, elles sont également très importantes dans la réponse immunitaire et sont souvent négligées. Si c'est la thrombose qui vient d'abord à l'esprit, un phénomène appelé immuno-thrombose est également initié à partir des plaquettes par le système immunitaire inné, fournissant une première ligne de défense critique pour contrôler localement l'infection. Elles contiennent de petits granules (conteneurs de dimension nanométrique) qui libèrent de la sérotonine, du calcium et des phosphates d'adénosine pour envoyer des messages lorsque le système immunitaire en a besoin.

Le COVID-19 peut endommager le système immunitaire

Les références ci-jointes montrent que le COVID-19 peut affecter et endommager, au moins temporairement, tous les aspects et tous les types de cellules du système immunitaire. Il semble vieillir certaines parties du système immunitaire, ce qui pourrait être permanent. Nous ne le savons pas encore avec certitude. Les effets du COVID-19 sont observés dans les cellules T, les cellules B, les cellules dendritiques, les monocytes et les plaquettes, entre autres systèmes.

Le COVID-19 provoque le renouvellement et le vieillissement des cellules immunitaires responsables de la réponse au COVID-19 et à d'autres agents pathogènes. Ces cellules ont des limites dans leur capacité de prolifération (capacité à fabriquer de nouvelles cellules). Cette capacité de prolifération est démontrée par la limite de Hayflick - le nombre de fois qu'une population normale de cellules humaines somatiques et différenciées se divise avant que la division cellulaire ne s'arrête, ce qui n'est pas surprenant puisque nous savons que le SARS-CoV-2 affecte également les télomères nécessaires à la prolifération.

L'infection par le COVID-19 active largement les cellules immunitaires, de sorte que leur renouvellement est plus important, ce qui les fait vieillir. Les cellules T naïves sont relativement indifférenciées et la stimulation les amènera plus rapidement à la différenciation terminale et réduira leur capacité de prolifération. La production de cellules T dépend également de la longueur des télomères, qui raccourcissent naturellement avec l'âge. Les personnes âgées sont donc encore plus sensibles au raccourcissement des télomères provoqué par l'infection par le COVID-19.

Les cellules dendritiques jouent un rôle essentiel dans la production de cytokines telles que l'interféron alpha, important dans la lutte contre des virus tels que le VRS. Par conséquent, une réduction de la population de cellules dendritiques plasmacytoïdes induite par le COVID-19 pourrait être, au moins en partie, responsable des vagues de VRS observées en de nombreux endroits.

En outre, même en cas d'infection légère par le COVID-19, il a récemment été démontré que les monocytes modifiaient leur expression génétique, passant d'un profil immunitaire inné normal à une signature pro-thrombotique (favorisant la coagulation du sang). Cela semble être un moyen important de compromettre le système immunitaire après une infection et explique les problèmes de coagulation souvent observés même chez les patient·es ayant souffert d'une phase aigue légère du COVID-19.

Pourquoi les réinfections sont-elles si graves ?

Nous savons que les réinfections se produisent et qu'elles semblent augmenter. Compte tenu des taux de transmission élevés que nous connaissons actuellement, il est probable qu'à l'avenir, de nombreuses personnes seront infectées deux fois par an, voire plus. Le système immunitaire est endommagé pendant plus de six mois après l'infection, les cellules dendritiques étant déficientes pendant au moins sept mois et les cellules immunitaires innées (cellules NK, neutrophiles LD, monocytes CXCR3+) et adaptatives (cellules T auxiliaires, cellules T auxiliaires folliculaires et cellules T régulatrices) étant impliquées dans des dysfonctionnements immunitaires qui n'avaient pas disparu huit mois après l'infection. Il a été démontré que chaque réinfection augmentait le risque cumulé de décès, d'hospitalisation et de séquelles dans de multiples systèmes d'organes, tant dans la phase aiguë que dans la phase post-aiguë. Cela montre que le système immunitaire n'est pas suffisamment protecteur pour limiter les dommages causés par de nouvelles infections par le COVID-19 ou d'autres infections, même après vaccination. Il s'agit d'un problème grave si nous sommes continuellement réinfecté·es avant que le système immunitaire ne se rétablisse à chaque fois. Il est également important de se rappeler que si les enfants peuvent encore produire des cellules T naïves, les adultes en ont un nombre limité. Les infections multiples par le COVID-19 au début de la vie pourraient faire vieillir le système immunitaire, conduisant à des systèmes immunitaires similaires à ceux des personnes âgées chez des individus considérablement plus jeunes, ce qui constitue une préoccupation très sérieuse.

Notre protection immunologique contre l'infection montre également des signes de déclin avec le variant omicron, et plus particulièrement avec ses nouveaux sous-variants. Les réponses immunitaires ne sont pas induites efficacement contre le variant omicron par des infections antérieures avec des variants précédents, même chez les personnes triplement vaccinées, et l'infection par omicron lui-même n'est pas un stimulant immunitaire naturel efficace contre lui-même. En outre, cette étude indique une diminution des aspects positifs de la réponse immunitaire, quelle qu'en soit la cause. On peut donc s'attendre à ce que les aspects négatifs de l'infection augmentent en gravité parce que les réponses des anticorps ne sont pas aussi efficaces. Si l'on ajoute à cela l'augmentation de l'affinité de liaison du SARS-CoV-2 et la réduction de la capacité à éliminer le virus, il semble qu'il faille s'attendre à une augmentation du nombre d'infections chroniques.

Résumé

L'infection par le COVID-19 a plusieurs effets très préoccupants sur le système immunitaire qui pourraient facilement conduire à favoriser d'autres agents pathogènes et à aggraver les conséquences des réinfections par le COVID-19. Ce dysfonctionnement ou vieillissement du système immunitaire est au moins l'un des scénarios les plus probables expliquant les récentes vagues de maladies comme le VRS, la grippe, le streptocoque A et d'autres infections. En revanche, la dette immunitaire n'est pas considérée comme une explication viable, car l'augmentation de ces maladies se poursuit dans les pays qui ont déjà connu des flambées la saison dernière et voient l'immunité diminuer pour bon nombre de ces maladies. Une autre préoccupation sérieuse à ce stade est que les infections répétées par le COVID-19 pourraient conduire à l'épuisement des cellules T CD8+ cytotoxiques, ce qui pourrait avoir des effets en aval sur d'autres maladies comme les cancers, car les cellules T jouent un rôle essentiel dans la limitation de la prolifération tumorale et il a été démontré qu'elles peuvent se différencier et devenir dysfonctionnelles.

On trouvera ci-après une liste de quelques-unes des recherches menées sur les effets du COVID-19 sur le système immunitaire.

